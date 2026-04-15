Baldwin County Prayer Breakfast May 7 in Robertsdale

The 22nd Annual Baldwin County Prayer Breakfast will be held on May 7 at the Baldwin County Coliseum (19477 Fairground Rd.) in Robertsdale beginning with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. followed by a 7 a.m. program. The guest speaker will be (pictured) Deon Gatson, director of Baldwin County Youth Services, which Gatson founded in 2016 after he repeatedly witnessed a glaring need and gap in the delivery of mental healthcare for youth across the Gulf Coast. Tickets are $35 per person. Info: 251- 947-2626 or centralbaldwin.com/ events.