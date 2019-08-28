Baldwin County Relay For Life Sept. 14 in Loxley

This year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life will be countywide and held on Sept. 14 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Loxley Municipal Park. Teams from across Baldwin County will participate. More info: relayforlife.org/coastalsouthbaldwinal.

The event kicks off by recognizing those in attendance affected by cancer and those who contributed to this year’s Relay. A Survivor/Caregiver one lap walk will follow. Food trucks, a children’s area with a bounce house and live entertainment are also part of the event, which will conclude with a luminaria ceremony.