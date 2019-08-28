Home / More Aug 28 News / Baldwin County Relay For Life Sept. 14 in Loxley

Baldwin County Relay For Life Sept. 14 in Loxley

By on August 28, 2019

This year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life will be countywide and held on Sept. 14 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Loxley Municipal Park. Teams from across Baldwin County will participate. More info: relayforlife.org/coastalsouthbaldwinal.
The event kicks off by recognizing those in attendance affected by cancer and those who contributed to this year’s Relay. A Survivor/Caregiver one lap walk will follow. Food trucks, a children’s area with a bounce house and live entertainment are also part of the event, which will conclude with a luminaria ceremony.

