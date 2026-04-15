Baldwin County Spring Walk & Roll To School Day is April 22

Elementary schools in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley will be among the Baldwin County schools participating in the Spring Walk & Roll to School Day on April 22. The event is presented as a celebration of healthy and safe transportation while bringing communities together through every step. Held in conjunction with Earth Day this year, it encourages students to swap car rides for walking, biking, or rolling to school. Organized through the Baldwin County Safe Routes to School Coalition, the initiative promotes safe, coordinated travel while also giving students the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and observe the seasonal changes in their neighborhoods. Families, students, and school staff gather at a designated meeting point and travel together, creating a fun and supportive commute.

Participating Baldwin County schools include Fairhope West Elementary; Daphne East Elementary; Summerdale School; Foley Elementary; Gulf Shores City Schools; Orange Beach Elementary; St. Patrick Catholic School and Florence B. Mathis Elementary (on May 1)

The Baldwin County Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Coalition, made up of the Baldwin County Trailblazers, Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Baldwin County Commission, Legislative Delegation, and all three of Baldwin’s public school systems—is once again leading the charge. Together, we’re promoting healthier lifestyles and safer communities while reducing traffic and supporting the environment. Reach out to your local school to learn more about how you can participate.