Baldwin County Strawberry Fest April 9-10 in Loxley

The 33rd Annual Baldwin County Strawberry Festival will be held from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. on April 9-10 at Loxley Municipal Park. The fest includes a car show, a 5K race, music, crafts and, of course, strawberry shortcakes. Funds raised, usually around $48,000, benefit Loxley Elementary School and the ARC Baldwin County.

Entertainment – Saturday 9 – Brandie Spradley Noon – 2 Hypnotic 3 – Wylie Pete Entertainment – Sunday 9 – Brandie Spradley Noon – Na Na Sha 3 – Amazin Rayz’n