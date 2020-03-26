

Baldwin Delegation releases state resource guide county

The Baldwin County Legislative Delegation has gathered together a resource guide for local residents needing help and assistance from the state on various matters. The delegation encourages residents to continue best practices in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing and avoiding groups of 25 or more people. The Baldwin County Legislative Delegation offices are currently closed to the public, but residents are encouraged to call 937-0240 or 990-4615 for any and all assistance they may need.

For news, information or help from state departments:

• Alabama Department of Public Health: Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer; Contact: Carolyn Burn, Governmental Affairs Director – carolyn.burn@adph.state.al.us; Website: alabamapublichealth.gov.Provides updates such as public health orders, confirmed cases, testing site locations, COVID-19 call in numbers. Currently has 17 operational screening sites, expecting 25 by the end of the week. Turnaround time for testing is 24-72 hours once initially tested.

• Alabama Department of Commerce: Greg Canfield, Secretary; Website: .madeinalabama.com; U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering Disaster Loan Assistance for business, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters

• Website for SBA Loan Assistance: disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a webinar to guide companies through the SBA Disaster Loan process. Registration required. Visit their website at ASBDC.org/register

• Alabama Department of Labor. Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary; Website: labor.alabama.gov. ADOL is waiving all employer charges for COVID-19 related claims when employers file claims on employees’ behalf.

All Career Center locations are closed to the public. Services are still available by phone or email. Information can be found www.joblink.alabama.gov/ada/r/contact. Alabama workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. To file a claim visit www.labor.alabama.gov or all 1-866-234-5382.

• Alabama Department of Revenue. Vernon Barnett, Commissioner. Website: revenue.alabama.gov. For small businesses, restaurants, and other food service businesses unable to pay their state sales taxes due to the impact of the coronavirus, late payment penalties will be waived for taxes reported on returns filed for the February, March, and April 2020 reporting periods.

• Taxpayer Relief – For an affected taxpayer, the due date for filing State Income Tax, Financial Institution Excise Tax or Business Privilege Tax returns and making State Income Tax, FIET, and BPT payments due April 15, 2020, is automatically postponed to July 15, 2020. There is no limitation on the amount of the payment that may be postponed.

• Alabama Medicaid Agency: Stephanie Azar, Commissioner. Website: medicaid.alabama.gov. AL Medicaid is modifying the recipient signature requirement for services provided during the state of emergency effective March 16, 2020. Recipient signatures are not required in cases where the provider has discontinued signature capture due to health concerns. Documentation of services provided to the recipient must be maintained by the provider. This action will be effective for one month, expiring on dates of service April 16, 2020. It will be reevaluated for a continuance as needed.

Federal Government is increasing the Federal-Alabama match rate for monies paid for Medicaid, which will in turn increase Federal monies provided to AL.

• Alabama Department of Senior Services: Jean Brown, Commissioner. Website: alabamaageline.gov. Senior Services is working to provide all seniors with basic essential needs. All regular programs at Senior Citizen Centers shall be ended except that Senior Citizens Centers and their partners are urged to assure that their clients continue to receive needed meals via curbside pick-up or delivery. All Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities shall prohibit visitation of all visitors, and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life. Federal Government is providing $1.2 million for senior meals.

• Alabama Department of Human Resources: Nancy Buckner, Commissioner. Website: dhr.alabama.gov. Child Care Providers: Facilities providing child day care, at which no more than 12 children are in a room or other enclosed or separated space at the same time may remain open, but are encouraged to use enhanced sanitation and social-distancing practices. All DHR offices are open, with reduced staffing.