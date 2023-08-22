Baldwin Education Coalition Golf Tourney slated Sept. 7

The 11th Annual Baldwin County Education Coalition Golf Classic will be held on Sept. 7 at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start will follow. Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Service, the tourney is the Coalition’s only fundraising event. One of Baldwin County’s premiere tournaments, players enjoy complimentary lunch, dinner, beverages and exceptional prizes. More info: 251-989-2262 or info@betterbaldwin.com or visit Betterbaldwin.com.