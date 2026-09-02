Baldwin Electric Operation Round-Up Grants

Through the generosity of its customers, who agree to round up their electric bills to the next highest dollar amount each month, the Baldwin County Electric Membership Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to four local agencies. Pictured: (L to R) Receiving checks on behalf of their agencies were Baldwin Family Village Development Officer Dr. Jennifer Winstead and Director Hilary Williams; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast President and CEO Aimee Risser; and Ecumenical Ministries Executive Director Sally Deane