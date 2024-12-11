Baldwin EMC Grants

The Baldwin County Electric Membership Charitable Foundation recently presented grants to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast, North Baldwin White Christmas, Baldwin Family Village, AND The Baldwin County Education Coalition Palm Project, which provides supplies and resources for children in Baldwin County’s public schools, including Gulf Shores and Orange Beach city schools. Operation Round Up program collects money for charitable causes by rounding up participating members’ electric bills to the next highest dollar amount. To date, the program has distributed more than $6.9 million in grants. Pictured: Baldwin EMC Charitable Foundation Board Members (back row, left to right) David Combs, Jan Taylor, (center row, left to right) Bonnie Schell, Jennie Smallwood, (front row left to right) Clara Myers and Debbie Kline, recently presented a grant to Terry Burkle, executive director for the Baldwin County Education Coalition.