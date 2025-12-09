Baldwin EMC South Bald. Literacy Council Grant

The Baldwin County Electric Membership Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to multiple local nonprofit organizations to support a variety of community-focused programs. recipients included Liberty Learning Foundation – To support the foundation’s civic and character development programs for local elementary schools; American Cancer Society – To help cover the cost of residency at “Hope Lodge” for Baldwin County residents undergoing out-of-town cancer treatment.

South Baldwin Literacy Council – To help fund G.E.D. testing and literacy program materials for clients in Baldwin County; Women’s Health Center – To support the purchase of educational and patient screening equipment for uninsured and underinsured pregnant women and their families in Baldwin County; Big Brothers, Big Sisters – To support the organization’s “Baldwin County Big Futures” mentorship program; The Hope Center – To support the purchase of medical and dental supplies for treating uninsured and underinsured residents of Baldwin County; Youth Reach Gulf Coast – To help fund program costs for the residential ministry helping at-risk young men. Pictured: Foundation Board Members (back row, left to right) Craig Jackson, David Combs, Albert Lipscomb, Debbie Kline and (front row, left to right) Dawn Gentry, Clara Myers and Bonnie Schell, recently presented a grant to Taylor Johns, Executive Director of the South Baldwin Literacy Council (center, holding check).