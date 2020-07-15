Baldwin EMC, Wharf Welcome Center drop-off sites for CSC backpack drive

The new Welcome Center at the Wharf, located in Suite K6, and the Baldwin EMC offices in Summerdale and Orange Beach are drop-off locations for a backpack drive collecting school supplies for children in need in Baldwin County. All items will be distributed through Catholic Social Services’ Project R.E.A.C.H. (Resources for the Educational Advancement of Children) program. The community is invited to drop off supplies through July 24. For more info or a complete list of requested items, call (251) 989-6247 or visit baldwinemc.com.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity to partner with The Wharf for such a worthy cause,” said Baldwin EMC’s Mark Ingram. “The Wharf already draws so much traffic from locals and visitors alike, we hope that these patrons will consider donating a few notebooks, pencils or art supplies when they stop in to dine and shop.”