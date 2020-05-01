Baldwin high schoolers invited to sing for scholarships

Shrimp Fest competition will be held on stage Oct. 10

The National Shrimp Festival Singing for Scholarships event, created in 2013 to support local schools and our talented youth, has opened registration for the 2020 event. The singing competition will feature students who are each chosen to represent their high school. Each high school conducts its own contest and the best will perform onstage at The Shrimp Fest on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Although each high school conducts its own contest, opportunities are also available for private school and home-schooled students.

Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants as well as to each high school. The awards are: 1st Place – $1,000 for student and $500 to represented school; 2nd Place – $500 for student and $500 represented school; 3rd Place – $250 for student and $500 represented school.

The competition is open students in 9th – 12th grades attending school in Baldwin Countyl. Past winners are eligible. Deadline for submitting entries online is Sept. 11 (or until all spaces are filled). For more info, visit myshrimpfest. com or email shrimpfestivalSFS@gmail.com.

Pictured: The 2019 contest winners and competition coordinator Allison Headricks.