Baldwin Master Gardeners Plant Sale is April 9-11 at Weeks Bay Reserve

The Baldwin County Master Gardeners, a volunteer group dedicated to horticultural education and service, will hold their annual Spring Plant Sale April 9-11 at Weeks Bay, at 11401 Hwy. 98, just across from Weeks Bay Reserve on the west side of the Hwy, 98 bridge.

Plant varieties available for purchase include shrubs, trees, perennials, herbs and many more, including a large variety of species native to south Alabama. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day from Thursday through Saturday.

Admission is free and no early admission is allowed. Shopping carts will be available although the number is limited. Bring your own cart if possible.

Proceeds from the sale help support master gardener activities in Baldwin County, including educational outreach projects to schools and communities as well as scholarships for college-bound students pursuing studies in horticultural sciences. In association with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, Baldwin County Master Gardeners also help staff the statewide Master Gardener Helpline for home gardening questions at 877-252-4769.

Find more information at baldwincountymastergardeners.com or Facebook.