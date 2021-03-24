Baldwin Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale April 8-10

The Baldwin County Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale will be held

April 8-10 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m .across from Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy.

98 (west of Fish River Bridge) in Fairhope.

Plant selections include annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, hummingbird, and butterfly attractors. Plant sale proceeds benefit the BCMG Scholarship Fund and community outreach projects.

There will be a raffle for a colorful, hand-painted rain barrel.