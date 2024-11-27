Baldwin Pops Band free Christmas concert Dec. 2 in Foley

The Baldwin Pops Band, conducted by Wayne Fillingim, will present its free Home for Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Foley Civic Center.

The band will perform a variety of traditional Christmas fare, including A Christmas Festival, Variations on Deck The Halls by Alabama composer Robert W. Smith and A Home Alone Christmas by John Williams. There is also an audience sing-a-long arranged by James Ployhar, and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas arranged by Jack Bullock.

No tickets are required, but attendees are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy for the U.S Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. This concert is sponsored by the City of Foley. More info: baldwinpops.com, email baldwinpopsband@gmail.com, Facebook or 251-987-5757.