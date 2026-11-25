Baldwin Pops Christmas concert Dec. 8 at GSHS

Free show at school’s 753 seat Performing Arts Center

The Baldwin Pops will play a Christmas concert on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Shores High School Performing Arts Center. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. and the free concert is open seating. The Baldwin Pops is an organization of volunteer musicians whose mission is to share music in a concert band format free of charge to the citizens of Baldwin County.

The concert will also serve as a collection site for the US Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Patrons are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift. The Gulf Shores High School Performing Arts Center is located at 21656 Coastal Gateway Blvd.

Pictured: The Gulf Shores High School Performing Arts Center features a 753-seat auditorium and is just one of the state of the art learning spaces at the new 287,000-square-foot campus.