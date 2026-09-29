Baldwin Pops concert Oct. 11 at Coastal Arts Center

A free Baldwin Pops concert will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 11 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach courtyard. For more information, contact the art center at 251-981-2787.

The courtyard, which is in front of the building, has an array of beautiful trees for shade and soft grass for blankets. For those who want a little more stability, there is plenty of paved area. Bringing snacks and refreshments is also advised. Bring chairs or blankets for comfort. There is plenty of parking.