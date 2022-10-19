Baldwin Pops free concert Oct. 23 at Coastal Arts Center

The Baldwin Pops Band will present a free concert at Coastal Arts Center (26389 Canal Rd) in Orange Beach on Sunday, October 23 at 5 p.m. overlooking Wolf Bay. The band, conducted by Wayne Fillingham, will play a variety of family friendly selections including America the Beautiful, At the Movies: Haunted Nights, Broadway Show-Stoppers Overture, Pirates of the Caribbean, Second Suite in F for Military Band, The Thunderer and several others.

Guests should bring chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic supper. After intermission, children will be invited to parade with flags. A Checkered Tablecloth Award will be presented to the person or group deemed to have the most interesting picnic setup. If you’re looking for a local outdoor event in October that doesn’t involve pumpkin spice, here’s your opportunity!

This concert is sponsored by the city of Orange Beach. More info: baldwinpops.com or Facebook or call 251-987-5757.