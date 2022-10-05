Baldwin Pops Oct. 23 at O.B. Coastal Arts Center

The Baldwin Pops will perform a free concert in the courtyard of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and favorite beverages. Tablecloth prize will be awarded for best table or picnic setup. The concert is brought to you free of charge by the City of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. For more info, contact Orange Beach Parks & Recreation at 251-981-1524.