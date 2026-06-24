Baldwin Pops will play before Fairhope July 4 fireworks

The City of Fairhope will host its annual Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks on July 4 in Henry George Park and the Fairhope Municipal Pier. The Baldwin Pops Band Independence Day Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Henry George Park and play patriotic music before and during the 9 p.m. fireworks. The north end of Fairhope Municipal Park will be open throughout the day and will remain open until no parking is available. The south end of the park will be available to spectators. Handicap parking will be available near the fountain, but it will be limited. Those who wish to park in the handicap area should plan to arrive earl