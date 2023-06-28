Baldwin Pops will play before Fairhope July 4 fireworks

The Baldwin Pops Band will present an Independence Day concert before the firewowrks show at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at 2023 at Henry George Park in Fairhope, overlooking Mobile Bay.

Conductor Wayne Fillingim will lead the Baldwin Pops in selections including American Fanfare arranged by John Wasson, Captain America March by Alan Silvestri, Early Light by Carolyn Bremer, Overture 1812 by Peter Tchaikovsky, Silverado by Bruce Broughton, You’re a Grand Old Flag by George M. Cohen, and The Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa. Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps, based in south Alabama, will perform with the band on the Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful and will play additional selections of their own.

After the concert, The Baldwin Pops Band will accompany the fireworks display with a variety of marches starting at 9 p.m.

Guests should bring chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic supper. The Checkered Tablecloth Award will be presented to the person or group with the most interesting picnic setup. Due to an expected large crowd, there will be no children’s parade.

The north end of Fairhope Municipal Park will be open throughout the day and will remain open until no parking is available. The south end of the beach front park and Knoll Park will be available to spectators. Handicap parking will be available near the fountain but will be limited. Those who wish to park in the handicap area should plan to arrive early and stay until the fireworks are over. As a reminder, this is an alcohol-free event and no personal fireworks are permitted. The Baldwin Pops concert is sponsored by the City of Fairhope. Info: baldwinpops.com or fairhopegov.com.