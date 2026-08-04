Baldwin Public Safety Career Fair is Aug. 27

Baldwin County 9-1-1 will host a Public Safety Career Fair designed to highlight career opportunities in emergency services and public safety on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robertsdale Coliseum (19477 Fairground Rd.) in Robertsdale. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet representatives from several agencies across the county and the state, including law, fire, EMS, 911, and other public safety organizations.

Participants can expect to explore career opportunities with multiple public safety agencies, speak directly with recruiters and hiring staff and learn about the application process, training, and career paths in public safety. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumés and come prepared to ask questions about career opportunities. More info: kstamnes@baldwin911.org.