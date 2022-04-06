Baldwin tourists spend record $4.9 billion in 2021

Visitor spending on Pleasure Island lodging doubles since 2014

By Easton Colvin

As the 2022 Spring Break season continues to flourish along Alabama’s white-sand beaches, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) officials announced the final, record-breaking economic impact figures for 2021 at their annual Tourism Summit. The numbers, shared by GSOBT’s new President and CEO Beth Gendler, presented a picture of growth and showcase the staying power of Alabama’s beach destinations, with overall increases in 10 of the last 11 years. Highlights of the record year’s numbers include:

• Over 6 million guests

• $4.9 billion in visitor spending

• More than 50,000 area jobs related to travel and tourism, creating more than $2 billion in wages and salaries

Visitor spending on lodging and rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach reached a new record mark of $828 million, a 53-percent increase year-over-year, and more than double the amount recorded just seven years ago in 2014.

Retail sales were also up over the previous record year of 2019. A 43-percent gain led to the $1.4 billion new record mark set in 2021.

Gendler’s thoughts on the record-setting year rallied the room during her presentation at the summit.

“While fighting with our share of issues before and during 2021, our destination, partners and residents all played a vital role in these numbers,” she said. “There is not a single thing we could do without all of the hard work, patience and dedication from each of those groups. We are looking forward to another great year in both of our communities.”