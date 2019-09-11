Baldwin’s Relay For Life Sept. 14 at Loxley’s Municipal Park

This year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life will be countywide and held on Sept. 14 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Loxley Municipal Park. Teams from across Baldwin County will participate. Last year, the event raised over $90,000 to help achieve a world without cancer. Visit RelayForLife.org/coastalsouthbaldwinal, call 251-344-9858 or email sarah.english@cancer.org for more info.

Relay events include opening and lumina ceremonies, keynote speakers, a survivor first lap walk, children’s activities, food trucks, live music and fun contests.

From developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer, the ACS provides empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness and develop game-changing approaches to address the cancer burden for all people.