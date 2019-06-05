Baldwin’s SHRM chapter earns top national award

The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded its Baldwin County chapter the prestigious EXCEL Gold Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2018.

The EXCEL award aligns individual chapters’ and state councils’ activities with SHRM’s aspirations for the HR profession. The award recognizes major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.

For 2018 the organization had three main goals: meet the needs of the community through outreach and membership, educate the members on local, state and national changes in legislation via newsletter and monthly meetings and contribute to the SHRM Foundation. All goals were met or exceeded including starting a new student chapter with Columbia Southern University.

For more information about Baldwin County Society for Human Resources Management, visit bcshrm.shrm.org.

“So much of SHRM’s success in shaping better workplaces is owed to the hard work of our chapters and state councils such as Baldwin County SHRM. Through their courage and leadership, Baldwin County SHRM is driving true, measurable progress toward the healthy, productive, and dynamic workplaces of tomorrow,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president and chief executive officer of SHRM.