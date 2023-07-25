Balloon Fest committee seeks poster submissions

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is seeking an artist who will be commissioned to create the artwork that will be on the t-shirt and poster for the 2024 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival scheduled May 2-4 at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley.

Artists can contact Rachel Spear at 251.943.5550 or 251.233.9470 for guideline about how to submit proposed sketches and drafts.

Submissions should be delivered to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce at 200 North Alston St., Foley, AL 36535 or mailed to PO Box 1117, Foley, AL 36536. The deadline is September 4.