Ballyhoo Fest March 2-3 along the shores of Gulf State Park’s Lake Shelby

By Eloise Thomley

The Gulf State Park will be a scene of celebrating fine art and culture as the Ballyhoo Festival makes it entrance as the first festival of its kind this year. March 2nd and 3rd, the Ballyhoo Festival will present 110 fine art and fine craft vendors from 24 states.

In addition to the art and craft vendors, the Ballyhoo Festival focuses on featuring the culture of different people and locations in the United States. Saturday, March 2, will feature the culture of the Poarch Creek Indians. They will provide historical narrative about how they remained in Alabama after the Trail of Tears and how they are the only federally recognized tribe in the State of Alabama.

Members of their Pow Wow Club will perform original tribal dance in ceremonial regalia at 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

March 3rd will focus on Early Americana Appalachian music in the form of a Fiddle/Banjo Competition, sponsored in part by FloraBama and the Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival. Fiddle and banjo players come from Alabama and surrounding states to compete for the $3000 in cash prizes. All ages are eligible to enter at ballyhoofestival.org.

Children will have an opportunity to create beautiful art at the Kid’s Korner, a family friendly activity that enhances creative little minds.

The Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce will be selling adult beverages as well as water and soft drinks. The food court will be a food lover’s delight with Cajun food from New Orleans along with delicious Asian food. Roasted corn and kettle corn are two more favorites and the Kiwanis Club will be cooking, on site, their delicious hamburgers and hotdogs.

The lineup of music on the Ballyhoo Stage is amazing, starting Saturday morning with the popular band, the Destinations. Also featured bands on Saturday are Sugarane Jane and the Selma Boys. But there’s more! Sunday will feature Gram Rae Duo as well as Brooks Hubbert and The Couldn’t Be.

Visitors will want to grab a picnic table or find a grassy lawn spot and spend both days filled with fine art, culture, music and food at the Ballyhoo Festival, a non-profit organization.

For information, follow Ballyhoo Festival on Facebook or ballyhoo_festival on Instagram. You can also visit ballyhoofestival.org or Email ballyhoofestival@gmail.com.