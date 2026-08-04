Ballyhoo will pause in ‘27, come back even better

The Ballyhoo Festival Board of Directors announced that it will take a one year pause the 2027 festival, which was scheduled for March7-8, before returning in a new location at the Gulf Shores Waterway Village Pedestrian Plaza, which is scheduled to open in January.

“This incredible new venue will give us the opportunity to create an even more vibrant celebration of art, culture, music, and community,’’ said Ballyhoo Festival Director Paula Powell.

“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our artists, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, committee members, and loyal festival goers. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a bigger, bolder Ballyhoo in 2028.’’

Ballyhoo Festival was started by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance in conjunction with the Poarch Creek Indians back in 2014. Eloise Thomley chaired the festival for 12 years until 2026.