Bama Beach Pickleball Club Donates To Local Charities

Bama Beach Pickleball Club had another great year in 2025 and based on the success of its Pickle Gras Tournament in February 2025, enough money was raised to be able to donate the profits from the tournament to local charities. Over 300 players came to the tournament representing 17 States. The recipients of this year’s donations, all receiving $3000 each, are: Christian Service Center, Gulf Coast Zoo, Southern Star Search & Rescue and Willow Farm’s Equine Rescue. Since 2019, Bama Beach has donated almost $100,000 to charities. Bama Beach held its Pickle Gras tournament again in Feb. at the Foley Events Center. With over 300 players again signed up to play, the Club is hoping for another great year in 2026. Pictured: (left) Patty Barker presenting the $3000 check to Janet Hein the founder of Willow Farms Equine Rescue along with Marion Ferrara, a fellow member of Bama Beach and fellow volunteer at Willow Farms. (Right) Scott Korth, President of Bama Beach presenting the $3000 with Paula White Director of Development at The Alabama Zoo.