Bama Beach Pickleball Club hosts beginners’ play days

Bama Beach Pickleball Club will sponsor a beginners play day every Tuesday and Thursday at the Church of Christ located at 2414 West 1st Street in Gulf Shores. Open play is from 2-4 p.m. for beginners who want to come and play/practice with other beginners. After a few of these sessions, you will soon be ready to play in all of the daily open times with other novices and intermediates and next year, maybe with the advanced players!