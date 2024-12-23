Bama Beach Pickleball Tourney Feb. 11-13 in Foley

By Sam Strite

Bama Beach Pickleball Club will host its annual Pickle-Gras tournament at the Foley Event Center on February 11 -13, 2025. This is a fun, competitive pickleball tournament that helps raise money for local charities. See the flyer for all the details. This tournament is open to all skill levels and to anyone who wants to play. Hundreds come from miles around because they know this will be the best and most fun tournament they will play in all year. Even if you have never played in a pickleball tournament before, now is your chance to play in one without having to worry about whether you are ‘Good Enough’ or not. Join now and have a Valentines/Mardi Gras week of fun. Register at pickleballbrackets.com.