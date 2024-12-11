BAMA Breakfast Club Christmas gathering is Dec. 11 at Doc’s

The BAMA Breakfast Club will hold its Christmas Party at Doc’s on

Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach.

The Alabama football fans are invited to join fellow Roll Tiders at 5 p.m. for social hour before moving to reserved tables for a dutch treat dining experience.

“This would be a great time to invite a fellow BAMA fan to come join in the festivities and meet other BAMA fans,’’ said the club’s Jim Monnier. For more info or to RSVP, email bamabreakfastclub@yahoo.com