BAMA Breakfast Club Meets Every Thursday At BuzzCatz During Season

The BAMA Breakfast Club kicked off the 2024 season with a recent Happy Hour social at Perdido Beach Resort. The Tide fans met for cocktails and conversation at Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Bar before dining at PBR’s Latitudes 30. The BAMA Breakfast Club meets each Thursday morning at 8 a.m. during the football season at BuzzCatz in Orange Beach. All Alabama football fans are invited to join the Roll Tide fun. Email BamaBreakfastClub@yahoo.com for more info.