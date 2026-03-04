‘Bama hosts March 14 Warrior Half Marathon & 5K

Army MSG George A. Fernandez will be honored for making ultimate sacrifice for his country

The Flora-Bama’s 13th Annual Beach Run/Walk for America’s Warriors, with 100% of the registration fees going to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, will be held on Saturday, March 14, with a half marathon scheduled at 7:30 a.m. and a 5K Run & Walk at 9 a.m.

The start and end point is the beach behind the Flora-Bama, located at the Florida-Alabama state line directly on the Gulf of Mexico.

All 5K runners will be headed into Alabama and all 1/2 marathon runners will be headed into Florida. Both runs are entirely on the beach.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ensures full scholarship grants and counseling to the surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty.

It also provides immediate financial assistance for severely wounded special operations personnel and their families.

Late registration fees are $100 for the half marathon and $35/$40 for the 5K, and trophies will be awarded three deep for all age groups in the run, the walk, and the half marathon.

Special awards will be given for overall male and overall female, and T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 400 registered participants. The race party includes a great brunch, Busch products from the Lewis Bear Company and live entertainment. Register at itsyourrace.com. For more race information or to volunteer your time, email events@florabama.com.

A wonderful breakfast buffet will be served after the race, and organizerw will pay special tribute to Army MSG George A. Fernandez and his family during a ceremony before the awards.

Master Sergeant Fernandez (pictured) lost his life in 2003 while serving with HQ USASOC during combat action in northern Iraq.

George’s son, William Fernandez, as well as family and friends will be in attendance for a patriotic and moving remembrance ceremony after the race. Rest assured, anybody who has the honor of being at that ceremony will never forget the experience and the ultimate sacrifice Master Sergeant Fernandez made during his service to our country.

Special Operations Warrior Foundation stands by the side of surviving families of Special Operators, offering unwavering support from cradle to career. This event helps their mission is to ensure that every child of fallen Special Operations Personnel receives the education they deserve.