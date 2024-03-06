‘Bama hosts March 16 Warrior Half Marathon & 5K

The Flora-Bama’s 11th Annual Beach Run/Walk for America’s Warriors, with 100% of the registration fees going to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, will be held on Saturday, March 16, with a half marathon scheduled at 7:30 a.m. and a 5K Run & Walk at 9 a.m.

The start and end point is the beach behind the Flora-Bama, located at the Florida-Alabama state line directly on the Gulf of Mexico. All 5K runners will be headed into Alabama and all 1/2 marathon runners will be headed into Florida. Both runs are entirely on the beach.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ensures full scholarship grants and counseling to the surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. It also provides immediate financial assistance for severely wounded special operations personnel and their families.

Late registration fees are $100 for the half marathon and $35/$40 for the 5K, and trophies will be awarded three deep for all age groups in the run, the walk, and the half marathon.

Special awards will be given for overall male and overall female, and T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 400 registered participants. The race party includes a great selection of food, Busch products from the Lewis Bear Company and live entertainment. Register at itsyourrace.com. For more race information or to volunteer your time, email events@florabama.com.