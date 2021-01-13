‘Bama job fairs Jan. 25 & 30 for all five of its businesses

The Flora-Bama will be hosting a job fair seeking to hire more than 200 positions across their five businesses on Jan. 25 & 30. Apply in person or fill out an application at florabama.com/application. Positions are available at the Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto, Flora-Bama Yacht Club, Flora-Bama Ole River Grill, and Flora-Bama Marina & Watersports.

Training will start immediately after hiring to get a jump-start on the 2020 season. All hires are contingent upon a clean background check, so please bring your proof of citizenship and proper identification. Available positions include: Server, Busser, Bartender, Hostess, Food Runner, Dishwasher, Cook, Kitchen Prep, Gift Shop, Customer Service, Door, Dock, Maintenance and more.

With live music 365 days a year, and enticing employee benefits like competitive pay, 401K, health insurance and employee trips/outings, the Flora-Bama is a fun and rewarding place to work.