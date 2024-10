‘Bama Oktoberfest is Oct. 6

The Flora-Bama Oktoberfest Customer Appreciation Celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 3-6 p.m. Compete in a stein hoisting competition, followed by live music with The Brats, a lively polka band. Also expect traditional German food like German potato salad, bratwurst, pretzels and beer cheese.