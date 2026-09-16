‘Bama Oktoberfest Oct. 11

Break out your lederhosen for the Flora-Bama’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m. Guests will receive a free drink upon entry (for those 21 and up), 25 percent off in the gift shop, and complimentary German food from the buffet while supplies last. The stein hoisting competition sponsored by Samuel Adams will begin at 3 p.m. Food is served at 4 p.m. and the menu includes Beer Brats, Sauerkraut, and German Potato Salad.

Those participating in the Stein-hoisting contes will also receive a free stein, and The Brats will play at 4 p.m. in the Bama Dome. The New Orleans-based polka band will have you laughing and dancing all evening!

Registration for the stein hoisting competition begins at 2 p.m. and the contest will be limited to the first eight females to sign up for the female heat and the first 16 males for the two male heats.