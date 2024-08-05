Bama Pickle Ball Club Hosts Rising Star Tourney

Bama Beach Pickleball Club recently ran a Beginners’ Fun Tournament, designed to give new players an opportunity to play in a tournament format that would prepare them to play in a more competitive environment, should they want to play in competitive pickleball tournaments. To make it fun, players signed up did so without a partner. Play was round robin, so everyone got to play with and against everyone. Games were shortened to allow for faster games and all of the participants had a great time. The winners were matched up for the title games. Play was halted as everyone enjoyed a free lunch and then play resumed. On Tuesday, the competition was women’s doubles and men’s doubles and on Wednesday it was mixed doubles. The fastest growing sport in the USA continues to grow in Baldwin County. Remember, you are never too old nor too young to learn how to play – great exercise that is not strenuous, easy to learn, fun to play and it is the most social sport you will ever play. To learn more, go to bamabeachpickleballclub.net. Pictured: tourney winners included Larry Janson, Bill Veitch, Wayne Koswoski, Jennifer Fishburn, Linda Stanfield, Sue Bjorkman, Deb Phares, Pam Maddox, Kim Lodge, Ernie Bjorkman, Tom Hale, Steve Bookout, Cheryl, Weaver, John Haggard, Lidia Gerges, Wayne Koswoski, Tony Overmier, Deb Phares; group picture.