Bama & Warrior Beer Co. Music For Hurricane Victims

United Cajun Navy Hurricane Relief Concerts at the Flora Bama & Warrior Beer Company raised almost $17K for hurricane support to those affected by two recent hurricanes. The Warrior Beer Company event raised $8,858, and the Flora Bama event $8,054. The Flora Bama event was an MOTM songwriter showcase featuring Coral Reefers Will Kimbrough and Mike Nash. The Warrior Beer Company hosted a concert featuring Justin Jeansonne, Zachary Dietrich and Tim Roberts and their bands. All money raised went to help those effected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. In addition, CoastAL Restaurant, the Flora-Bama and Warrior Beer Company set up drop off location for clothes, food and personal items earmarked for hurricane relief as needed. “The Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast Communities have seen our share of hurricanes and devastation, so giving back to others in need was something was the perfect fit for our charity efforts and programs designed to help others,’’ said Mark McBride. Pictured: Steve Powers and Brandon Parnell of the Flora Bama, Andy Haynes of Frank Brown Foundation for Music, David Flagg of the United Cajun Navy, Mark A. McBride of the Mark A. McBride Arts & Music Fund, Gary Hefner and Ana Santos of Warrior Beer Company.