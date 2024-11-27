Barbies For Charity fundraiser Dec. 4 at Flora-Bama

Participants are encouraged to dress up like their favorite toys or dolls for a good cause and join Rhonda Hart for her annual Barbies For Charity fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the Flora-Bama big tent from 5-9 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a toy for distribution to Toys For Tots and Secret Santa. There is no cover charge and prizes will be presented in several categories for both men and women, including Ugliest Boy Barbie.

Hart first organized the party as a way to turn her birthday party into a charity event and it has now become a Christmas tradition. Hart and her friends will be on stage playing music throughout the party.

“Everybody likes dressing up in the outfits, even the guys,’’ Hart said. “It will be fun. It alway is fun.’’