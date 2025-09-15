Barks, Bags & Bushwackers Cornhole Tourney Sept. 27

The 6th Annual Barks, Bags, & Bushwackers Cornhole Tournament & Social will be held Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club beach.

Come play for a chance at prizes in our tournament or just come play for fun. All attendees will receive a complementary Bushwacker drink ticket and proceeds benefit Zeke’s Rescued Paws, a Baldwin County non-profit that saves displaced dogs, and provides medical care and foster homes while finding them forever homes. For more event info, email Ryan Moberly at ryan@mygulfcoastchamber.com. It costs $40 to enter a team of two in the tournament with prizes on the line or pay $20 to come hang and partake in casual play.