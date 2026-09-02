Barometer wins Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge

Barometer Waterfront Grille (above left) in Orange Beach claimed the golden ticket to the World Food Championship in Indianapolis this fall as well as local bragging rights for the next 12 months at the recent Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge at the Wharf Marina Green. Barometer also won the People’s Choice Award. The winning dish was grilled cheese sandwich with brioche bread, peppered bacon, blackberry jam, Gruyere & Brie served with bacon-infused lobster mac & cheese. Brad Johnson and Trail Boss Standard of Orange Beach placed second with their “The Pig and Preserve,’’ which they drescribed as “a decadent study in sweet and savory, built on our hand-stretched artisan dough, layered with velvety 4-cheese Alfredo reduction, crowned with crispy bacon, pancetta, and elevated by a caramelized bacon jam. Chef Fletch of Island House Hotel in Orange Beach placed third with “Bacon My Lollipop,’’ which consisted of a smoked chicken lollipop wrapped in Bill E’s Bacon, brushed with a light umami glaze, sprinkled with Bill E’s bacon crumble, double sauced with Sriracha aioli and sweet chili served with farm-fresh corn relish, cowboy candied jalapenos and pickled red onion.