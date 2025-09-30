Battle of Badges softball & K-9 demo slated Oct. 25 in O.B.

The OBPD attle of the Badges softball game between Coastal Alabama Senior Softball team members and first responders from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley will highlight a day of K-9 fun at the Orange Beach Sportsplex (4385 William Silvers Pkwy.) on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. til 4 p.m. Info: elyseevents7 @gmail.com.

The free action-packed family event will support the 2026 USPCA Region 1 K-9 Trials and feature K-9 demonstrations, meet-n-greets with first responders, dog adoptions with 65 adoptable pups from Wags and Whiskers Rescue, food trucks and vendors. Amission is free, but donations will go toward supporting the 2026 USPCA Region 1 K-9 Trials being hosted by OBPD in February. Donations are also being accepted on Venmo. For general or volunteer info or applications, contact: elyseevents7@gmail.com. Checks can be mailed to OBPD, Box 1039, Orange Beach, AL 36561. The event is being presented as a way for the community to come together to have some fun, and show support for the incredible working dogs and the officers who serve with them. For more senior softball info, visit coastalalabamaseniorsoftball.com.