Battle of the Beach Pickleball Nov. 15-17

The Bama Beach Pickleball Club presents The Battle at the Beach regional pickleball tournament November 15-17 at the George C Meyer Tennis Center in Gulf Shores. Come watch Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles on Nov 15. Mixed Doubles on Nov. 16 and Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles on Nov. 17. Skill levels of 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, and 5.0 will play Come and see what pickleball passion is all about!.