BBQ & Blues March 13 at Heritage Park

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation’s Annual BBQ & Blues Cook-Off will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Heritage Park at the intersection of Hwy 59 & Hwy 98 in Downtown Foley. Admission is $10 per person, with children ages 10 and under admitted free.

Enjoy award-winning barbeque, music from The Defrosters, craft & retail vendors and children’s activities.

More than 20 backyard division cook teams from across the Gulf Coast will compete for the grand championship title in the multi-sanctioned event. Categories are Chicken, Ribs, Boston Butts and Sauce. There is also an Anything Butt category, which includes exotic items, seafood, and desserts. The team earning the most “People’s Choice” donations will be awarded a traveling trophy to display in their business all year. Deadline for BBQ team registration is Feb. 28.

Food trucks will be on-site ready to satisfy that extra appetite. Beer, wine, soft drinks, and water will also be for sale, along with official event T-shirts.

All proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation to support thirteen local schools through programs and partnerships that enrich education, develop leadership, and better the community.

Attendees are asked to wear masks, social distance while standing in line and use hand sanitizer provided throughout the festival grounds. For more information, visit foleybbqandblues. net or Facebook

Fest Schedule

11 a.m. – Magnolia Dance Company

11:20 p.m. – Spearman Brewers

12:30 p.m. – Grants Announced

1:00 p.m. – True Blue Band

2:45 p.m. – The Defrosters

4:30 p.m. – Cook-off Awards