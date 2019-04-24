BBQ, Crawfish & zydeoco April 28 in Robertsdale

The 5th Annual Gulf Coast Crawfish & BBQ Festival will be held on Sunday, April 28 on the grounds behind the Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Patrick School in Robertsdale (23070 Hwy. 59) from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Grammy winners Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will perform at the event, and the $35 per person cover charge (children under 2 free) includes all you can eat crawfish and fixins, BBQ, cold slaw, baked beans, jambalya, crawfish pasta, adult beverages, soda and desserts. Festivities also include a silent auction, raffles, door prizes and children’s activities, as well as the always popular crawfish races.

Tickets are sold by advance sale only. For ticket info, call Kathy Dupre at 251-543-6859 or Catholic Social Services at 251-947-2384 or visit eventbrite.com for ticket info. All funds raised will benefit Baldwin County Catholic Social Services.

Pictured: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience has been shattering the myths about what indigenous Zydeco roots music is – and is not. For 35 years, two- time Grammy award winning artist Terrance Simien, an 8th generation Louisiana Creole, has been celebrated as one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music. He and his band mates have performed over 8500 concerts in 45 countries, including 33 consecutive slots at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.