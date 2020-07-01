BBQ & East LA Fadeaway at Fairhope American Legion

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will serve BBQ and open up the beach for a July 4 celebration, even though the City of Fairhope has canceled the Fourth of July fireworks show that usually concludes the celebration at Alabama’s most scenic and historic Legion Post.

Legion chefs will begin serving BBQ plates of pork and chicken with all the fixins’ at it’s drive=thru service beginning at 10 a.m. and continue until the food runs out. And it always does. Limited seating is available in the Legion Hall or at picnic tables at the Legiion Beach. Pulled pork or half a chicken BBQ plate tickets are $12.

Refreshments will be available all day, and (pictured) East LA Getaway, a Grateful Dead cover band, will play from 4-8 p.m. Other beach activities include horseshoes, swimming, volleyball and fishing from the Legion pier.

The public is always welcome at the Legion, located on the Mobile Bay bluffs at 700 S. Mobile St. Bring chairs, sunscreen and bug spray, but no coolers please. For more info, call 251-928-9132.