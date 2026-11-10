BCC honors commissioners Gruber, Ball, McKenzie & Underwood

The Baldwin County Commission recently recognized three outgoing commissioners—Charles “Skip” Gruber, Jeb Ball, and Matt McKenzie and longtime member Bill Jo Underwood (pictured) for their years of public service and contributions to the county. The commission also approved a resolution re-naming a South Baldwin maintenance facility the Charles F. “Skip” Gruber Area 300 Maintenance Facility to recognize Gruber’s 50 years of public service that included 30 years as a county employee. Commissioner Underwood (District 3) was recognized for her continued service, which will provide experience and continuity as the commission enters a new term with incoming commissioners Richard Cox, Angelo Fermo, and John “Tater” Harris.