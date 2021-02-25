Be aware of ALDOT road resurfacing project on Perdido Beach Blvd.

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation resurfacing project on Perdido Beach between the Romar Beach Public Access and the Orange Beach city limits at Gulf State Park is expected to be completed by around March 10. After that section is complete, crews will begin resurfacing the beach highway between the Cotton Bayou Public Beach Access and the Perdido Pass Bridge. Throughout the resurfacing project, traffic will be reduced to single lanes. The project is expected to be complete in late March or early April, weather permitting. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving in the area.