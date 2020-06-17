Beach Club, OWA, Flora-Bama, Perdido Beach Resort are July 4 fireworks options

By John Mullen

Peasure Island and South Baldwin County will have several options to view fireworks on Fourth of July weekend.

Making plans for their celebrations are the Perdido Beach Resort on the beach near Perdido Pass, and OWA on County Road 20 in Foley. The Flora-Bama on The State Line, and The Beach Club in Gulf Shores will also shoot fireowrks starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Additionally, the Flora-Bama will sponsor a popular Ms. Firecracker Bikini Contest at 3 p.m. (Sign-ups begin at noon). The ‘Bama is also hosting a free Freedom Run race entry – complete with all the usual amenities – for its four-mile run and one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. on July 4. T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 500 registrants. The Wharf in Orange Beach also has plans in the works for Independence Day.